Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 101,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

