Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 207,332 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,332 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 4,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

