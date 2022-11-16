Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

