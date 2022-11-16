Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

