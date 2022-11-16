Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.47.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
