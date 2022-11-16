Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.