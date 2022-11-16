Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.