Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

