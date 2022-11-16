Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently:
- 11/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $100.00.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $102.00.
- 11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00.
- 10/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
- 9/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
PayPal Stock Performance
PYPL stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. 378,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
