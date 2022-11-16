Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently:

11/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $100.00.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $102.00.

11/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00.

10/28/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

9/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. 378,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

