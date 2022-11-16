Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) recently:

11/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75.

11/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

11/10/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$16.50.

10/7/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

9/19/2022 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.67.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total transaction of C$159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,816,566.56. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total transaction of C$159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,275,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,816,566.56. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at C$2,716,997.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,419.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

