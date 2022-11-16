Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

11/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $60.00.

10/27/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $84.00 to $80.00.

10/19/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

W stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,439. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

