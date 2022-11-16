Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ensign Energy Services (ESI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) recently:

11/16/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.50.

11/8/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$6.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.

11/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

ESI traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.82. 607,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,977. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.34. The firm has a market cap of C$701.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

