Wedbush Cuts Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $29.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.33. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

