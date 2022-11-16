Wedbush Comments on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.46) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.73). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

ZNTL opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $85.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

