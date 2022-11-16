WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.