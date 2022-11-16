Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,216 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,868. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

