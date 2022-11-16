Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

