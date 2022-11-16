Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 38.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 58.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,724. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

