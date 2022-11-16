Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.85. 1,151,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65.

