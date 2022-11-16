Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 546,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

