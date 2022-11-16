Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJT. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $700,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $174,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SJT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 6,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

