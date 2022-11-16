Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,829,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,572,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,952,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 424,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,181. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

