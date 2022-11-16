Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.