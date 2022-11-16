Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 49,630 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 3,953,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

