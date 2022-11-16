Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 29,761 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 4,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.