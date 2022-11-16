Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 8,601 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. 92,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

