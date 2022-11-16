WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.51 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $121.51 million and $11.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,887,610 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,270,771,657.4221926 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05670039 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $18,270,181.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

