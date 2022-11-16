Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,735 shares trading hands.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

