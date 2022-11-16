Washington University Takes Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Washington University purchased a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,361,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Vacasa makes up 1.5% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $80,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,665. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

