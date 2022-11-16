Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €17.50 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($18.04) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 45.36% from the stock’s current price.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of Varta stock traded down €0.46 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting €32.03 ($33.02). The company had a trading volume of 934,465 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Varta has a 52 week low of €26.62 ($27.44) and a 52 week high of €122.70 ($126.49).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

