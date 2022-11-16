Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

