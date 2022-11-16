W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.96. 2,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,726. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

