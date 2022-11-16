VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 6.7%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 2,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $846.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.83.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
