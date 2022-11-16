VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

VTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

