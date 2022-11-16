Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 125000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Voyager Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.96.

Voyager Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.