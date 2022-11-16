VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VMware by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in VMware by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.98. 15,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

