VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stephens

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,562. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

In other news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,658,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 613,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

