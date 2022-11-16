Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle Sells 20,000 Shares

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 504,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,327.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vista Gold Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 660,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 68.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vista Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

