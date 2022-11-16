Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Visa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $13,937,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 396.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.97. The stock had a trading volume of 287,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

