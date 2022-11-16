Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.94. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VORB shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Virgin Orbit Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
