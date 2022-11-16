Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.94. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VORB shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

About Virgin Orbit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Stories

