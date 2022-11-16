Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIGL. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $391.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $7,882,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

