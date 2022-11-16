ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 3.1%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 24,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 802,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.01.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,125,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

