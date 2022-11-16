Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Lowered to $7.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

