Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 6%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 15,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,059,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock worth $1,723,459. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

