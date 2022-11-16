Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.15

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $63,307.85 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00346750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00772659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00640353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00233443 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,464,297 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

