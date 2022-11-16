Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 6.7%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 80,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,167,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.