Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Veritiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Veritiv Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

