Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Veritiv Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Veritiv
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.