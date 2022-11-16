Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Hits $28.15 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $28.15 million and $5.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00014125 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.