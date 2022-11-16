Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ventas were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 30.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 67.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -408.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

