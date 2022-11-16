Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 7,217 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,186,000 after buying an additional 513,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

