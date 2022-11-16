Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 6,857 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

