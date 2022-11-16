Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,575 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,811 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 246,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

